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Begemot's avatar
Begemot
4h

Just for fun.

Drapatyi's name is derived from "драпать" (drápat') "... which is a colloquial, somewhat slangy verb that means "to run away," "to flee," or "to skedaddle". It is usually used to describe a sudden, hasty, or cowardly escape."

Not a good name for a general.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
4h

Do you pay for that AI?

The only AI I use is that which interrupts my googling.

Agnostic to propaganda

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