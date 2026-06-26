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the suck of sorrow's avatar
the suck of sorrow
11m

Trenchant commentary. I wish Julian was not a lonely voice in the void of nonsense that passes for analysis.

Summer is gonna burn ...

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Lou Cassivi's avatar
Lou Cassivi
1h

Just like with Russia's reticent, kid-glove treatment of Kiev, if Iran doesn't totally irradicate Israel, we - at least in the Collective West - are doomed. Permitting Kiev and Israel to exist means infinite war, misery, and hopelessness for all of us. IMO, of course.

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