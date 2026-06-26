Broken Promises

As I mentioned yesterday, Trump claims that the US will unfreeze Iranian assets only for Iran to buy agricultural products from American farmers.

America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture. Interesting. The only crop we’re harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It’s organic, abundant, and homegrown. But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talk sمحمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf @mb_ghalibaf

In the meantime, Israel has declared its intention to continue its assault on Lebanon AND to occupy the remaining 40% of Gaza, both actions in violation of the MoU.

In conversation with our old friend Larry, Danny Haiphong says the threat of occupying Gaza is meaningless since Israel does not have the resources to “administer” Gaza as a colonial master.

Sorry Danny! Israel will just kill everyone there, and maybe bring in a few West Bankers as slaves. The Trump family will build a resort and a golf course over the graves of dead children.

This was the German plan for Russia back in the 40s – kill everyone except for a few useful as slaves, the pretty blonde ones.

“Oh no”, the Israelis would not do that! Anyway, there are very few blonde people in Gaza.

ZioNazis have already proven their capability and their intention.

Iran is wary

All this comes on the tailend of controversy in Iran about the Supreme Leader’s acceptance of the MoU “with reservations”-- redlines, which moderates like Pezeshkian must not cross . These include continued hostilities by Israel in Lebanon, Gaza, and escalation in the West Bank as well as American interference elsewhere in West Asia.



However, iran is upping the ante….

As you can see, Iran is specifying that ships navigating Hormuz must follow designated routes and has struck at a ship violating the rules, although no casualties have been reported in that attack, which was probably a warning shot.

However, it is unlikely the US will attempt a “shock and awe” war, pulling out all the stops. It tried that already and failed. If it tries again, it can only lose badly and suffer a major humiliation, while strengthening hardliners in Teheran.

So the US will go back to its favorite strategy since the end of the end of the Vietnam War. the kind of “low intensity warfare” that Larry Johnson should know well from his time involvement in such operations as a CIA analyst.

Contras

Low intensity warfare is nothing new, of course but it involves direct or (usually) indirect military action in violation of international law. So, the US provides weapons to Ukraine as well as ISR and targeting assistance but denies co-belligerence.

Call it “Implausible Deniability”.

Bush II and Cheney’s catastrophic full-scale US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq were departures from this policy but Obama, Trump and Biden reverted to low-intensity warfare, globally expanding its scope.

As I said, this strategy was nothing new— it followed the tactics of a diminished British Empire in the 1950, from the Suez crisis to guerrilla war against communist revolutionaries in Malaya and Mau Mau torture camps in Kenya. We are only becoming aware of the atrocities committed now — since they were hidden and lied about.

Not that we should be surprised after Syria. ISIS. Al Qaeda. Al Nusra….

All this was set out years ago in Orwell’s 1984.

Remember what I wrote yesterday about lies killing truth— how those in power seek to control reality by getting people to accept contradictory beliefs

“War is peace” sums it up beautifully the defining aspect of low-intensity war, although reversed – “Peace is war”.

Orwell saw a small oligarchy controlling, owning everything collectively.

This small group was called “the Inner Party”: less than 2% of the population controlling all machinery, media, food distribution, and state policy. It is not a hereditary ruling class; anyone sufficiently ruthless and loyal qualified.

Orwell, of course wrote this in the context of the Spanish Civil war where he supported the anti-Stalin Marxist worker’s party which was betrayed by the Soviet supported Republican side. In 1984, he was thinking of something like Soviet collectivism.

Our oligarchs are not 2 % . In fact the billionaire segment is something like 0.00028 percent. (rechecked -I mistakenly said 0.025% before) . Our “one percent” averages out to net wealth of around $38 million— although this statistic is skewed by inclusion of billionaires.

OK. Just call them “the Few”.

They can identify as Republicans or Democrats, which are really one party anyway. Whichever, they are the ultimate Insiders. They may look individual but they share a single collective purpose — get richer and richer.

Orwell could not have foreseen the 21st century, the evolution of capitalist oligarchies, cabals and collectivisms — a dystopia beyond his worst nightmares.

Or 21st Century “Oceania” operates differently from his as well — with Iran or “terrorism represented as immediate and existential threats .Our dystopia has diabolic, and evil “enemies” -- Hezbollah or Russia.

It has a pantheon of designated heroes –the USA,of course, and Ukraine and Israel .

But it is still an totalitarian state, with , the one percent owning 53% of all business wealth.

The top 1 % own as much real estate as the bottom 40% but own that real estate outright, with minimal debt. Lower income Americans hold over $3 trillion in mortgage debt, which, of course, flows upwards. This is what Hudson and Wolff call “debt slavery”.

As inequality increases, over time, the power of the one percent increases and the billionaire class above represents the the royal court of a capitalist aristocracy.

This aristocracy owns America.

It owns YOU.

Love knows no boundaries

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