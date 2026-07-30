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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
7h

WOW ! An Article like a holiday... Thank you Julian.

It increased my hope again.

Cassandra

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Loon's avatar
Loon
7h

Thanks for airing the truth reported by Craig Murray about Venezuela. Delsi Rodriquez is very smart in the way she deals with the American Psychopathic Pirate . A Killer of Humanity.

The ordinary citizen is beautifully educated about this social reality and learning to be resilient in the use of local materials. Patience will win I’m sure.

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