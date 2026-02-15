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Tony Leibbrandt's avatar
Tony Leibbrandt
Feb 15

Interesting that LLM should push the idea that "Modern Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) defense systems struggle to track and intercept multiple hypersonic objects.." implying that they only have a problem intercepting multiple targets. Basically just repeating western propaganda/ copium. However, as far as I am aware, no hypersonic object has ever been intercepted except in Russian tests. If anybody has any evidence otherwise I would like to know.

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5 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
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Putin's Pussy
Feb 15Edited

Nothing is easier than dunking on the completely inappropriate and non-qualified trump appointees, tough guy. Meanwhile, Ted Postol won the award for most consistently incorrect military expert of the last 15 years.

And while you're licking Martyanov's balls, ask him why more than 20% of Russian homes don't have an indoor toilet.

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