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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
4h

Thanks for the exposition on how the Iranians will mine the Strait of Hormuz to keep it closed. Seems the US military will huff and puff and never achieve its goal.

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Mark Oglesby's avatar
Mark Oglesby
1h

From the article: "The silence of the dead Is the loudest voice, heard with the soul. Not just soldiers But children mothers and fathers murdered. Do you feel their fear At the darkness? Listen with heart Never forget." (JM) When I was a teenager (JR High School, not Middle School whatever the hell that means) my oldest brother was killed in the Vietnam War, and this is what awakened me to EMPIRE! Watching my father cry during his first-born child's funeral. I have a picture of Robbie in his Army uniform, and I think to myself, what a baby face: What a waste! He was not allowed to marry his High School Sweetheart. Never to have children nor grandchildren like his siblings. Not allowed to enjoy that wonderous world of adventure which takes place in our world: The Good. The Bad. And the Ugly!

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