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voza0db's avatar
voza0db
5m

2+2=5 That's correct! Just yesterday I herd a young modern moron slave stating that:

0 * 36 = 0

36 * 0 = 36

So Julian try to catch up to Modern Math! The rules are being adjusted just like Genders...

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