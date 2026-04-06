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the suck of sorrow's avatar
the suck of sorrow
15m

In my view, Julian is way closer to the mark on this misadventure concocted to appease the Blasphemer In Chief.

One does not need to rely on my measly BS in physics to see it would take a month of Easter Sundays to shift that enriched uranium. Just look at the periodic table.

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