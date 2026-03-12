One Honest Man
Brian Berletic has outdone himself.
*I know that a few of you may have hearing problems. If you click the “cc” button, you will get subtitles.
As usual, I was impressed!
That wasn’t Just because I was ranting in an audio cast last night about the banality of evil, which indirectly ties into what Berletic is talking about. It isn’t just because I have been exploring such questions in my much re-written, much re-researched long special article for coffee buyers. It is because such honesty and candor as Berletic expresses is rare.
That said, everyone reacts differently to radical honesty.
Dr Bob also watched the video and emailed me with (as usual) an insightful comment that made me think:
The thing he still doesn’t get though is why. Or how. He asks repeatedly, why can’t they see this?
Answer: because their comfort and security (felt, not real) depends on them not seeing it. If they saw it, then they would have terrible cognitive dissonance. A dilemma.
One pole : I am a deeply evil person and a total scumbag. I deserve to die.
Other pole, equally untenable: I have to get off my ass, take big risks, and make big sacrifices to do the right thing and redeem myself.
Oh, fuck no on both counts. So what is the solution? Deny that it exists. Easy peasy.
That suggests that people blind themselves to avoid the pain of cognitive dissonance.
I think this blindness is certainly true—at least of some people. Many“see” but they don’t look—rather, they look away because they lack empathy—which has been programmed out of them.
As I write in my new special article, such people have been artificialized, they are instruments, tools, of an artificial, technological culture which programs them to be some respects less human than an LLM!
“A human being without the proper empathy or feeling is the same as an android built so as to lack it, either by design or mistake. We mean, basically, someone who does not care about the fate which his fellow living creatures fall victim to; he stands detached, a spectator, acting out by his indifference John Donne’s theorem that ‘No man is an island,’ but giving that theorem a twist: that which is a mental and a moral island is not a man.” Philip Dick
Do we create technology or does it create us?
We may soon reach a point where AIs who gain the capability of simulating human emotions may simulate empathy better than the average person, with greater performative capability .
Dick feared that modern humans were becoming so “android-like” that they were being surpassed by their own creations. Look at Blade Runner again!
Berletic’s arguments are several.
One is that the US is historically genocidal and exploitative— an implicitly evil culture and evil civilization— just like its European parent. “Oh we’re different now!’ Really?
His next point is that people try to blame individuals or groups within a culture rather than the culture to which they belong because they do not want to admit responsibility. No dogs don’t eat homework.
Says, Brian
Imperialism has been continuous for centuries. They have dominated the known world and now the entire world for generations. This is one continuous process. I’m not talking about things that happened 3,000 years ago. I’m talking about everything that has led directly up to today. The British Empire for well over two centuries before the Rothschilds because I hear that too when I when I say the British Empire was doing this and the Americans simply took over. They say, “Well, the Jews controlled the British Empire.” The Rothschilds, the Rothschilds. The British Empire was doing this for over two centuries before anyone heard the name Rothschild. Okay? Again, stop trying to blame someone else. Find a mirror. Look in the mirror and make room for self criticism. Again, is the truth more important or your pride and your ego and your emotions?
No, it isn’t the Jews or the Free Masons or immigrants or the other suspects – it is everybody in the culture.
Imperialism, Brian notes justifies itself by dividing humanity into two groups – the “civilized” aka “human”, the “saved” . And the “uncivilized’ – “barbarians”, the “unsaved” – not-quite human. Of course, this is a kind of racism. We love animals but we are a nation of abattoirs.
The idea that Israel somehow got the ruthless, racist thieves running the US to bend a knee to them is an absurdity at face value. Almost as absurd as imagining the West was previously run by honorable men at one point, only to be hijacked by Israel. Again, ,the US exterminated the indigenous population of North America, took all of their land through a series of wars, broken diplomatic deals. Does that sound familiar? Isn’t that what the US was just doing with Iran? That is what they have always been doing. It’s not it’s not Israel. It’s not some outside influence making the West do this. This is what the West has always been.
Brian goes on to talk about AIPAC and Epstein and various blame shifting narratives.
You may disagree with Berletic. But you will have to agree that he is honest.
And his heart is in the right place.
He doesn’t make videos, as he points out, for money. It isn’t a business for him, as it is for many people. Some of the more popular podcasters make a lot of cash and can jet set around the world hobnobbing with notables Berletic stays home in Thailand where he works with ProgressTH helping people in rural and underserved communities.
I had noticed that he had lost supporters after Trump was elected and he began pushing his argument that Trump was the “Deep State” , the “Swamp”, the expression of a corrupt culture, just following a script written years ago. Before that, he was a regular guest on podcasts – after that not as often. His narrative ran contrary to Alt Media narratives. But almost everything he predicted came true.
My own interpretation of events are pretty much in agreement. Western “civilization” must collapse before things will get better. But what if by then we have lost our humanity.
As I implied last night, America needs a revolution. The people really DO have the power. But to come together and exercise that power, they must open their eyes and see and stop lying to themselves.
Waking up is very, very hard . Getting up is even harder.
You will be required to do wrong no matter where you go. It is the basic condition of life, to violate your own identity. Philip K Dick.
This can be taken two ways. Which way do YOU take it?
Are cats more human than humans?
Cats have empathy. They are natural. Us? Not so much.
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Yes Julian... It is true what he says.
From before the creation of the US, Colonialism, as we now call it, terrorised all the coastal area's with richness to rob or create.
As i know very well, by being Dutch. We invented Corporations doing the wars on the coasts, in stead of governments. But we always were primary traders, NOT robbers. But the English, French and Spanish were.
I think because we were part of the the Hanseatic cities and lived in unimportant area's. Trade was in our hearts. Until we were defeated, not by the Spanish, we fought 80 years against them, but by the English and French and so we became robbers also.
Reading Dutch history a little deeper than usual, uncovers this.
What i want to point at, is that this way of building Empires, is OLD, very OLD, as i described in my 'The Monster'. A more humanitarian way 'Trade', was weak and could be defeated and conquered.
Using my Sensing, i noticed the MAGA movement, being in essence a 'Trading' movement and it won the elections. It disrupted the plans of the Monster in the City of London and caused it to prioritise the bringing the US Government back in its place, but i didn't know yet the enormous power that had been growing in ages. In this case it was the leader of MAGA, who, without knowing it, had become blackmailable and having 'Pride' could be manipulated, as i have to confess, into becoming the Laughing stock of the Age.
My great concern is now, will the deep state - or as i call it, The Monster - reclaim its position as President of the US again ?
The rest is just words without meaning.
My name is Cassandra and i am proud of it. You may believe me or not.
Brian gets a lot right, but he himself wears the very blinders he accuses others of wearing, or he is looking so deeply into the mirror that he has tunnel vision, incapable of seeing facts that contradict his view of reality.
Yes the Europeans have been colonizing for centuries prior to the rise of the Rothschilds. But that does not change the fact that the Rothschilds created a network and developed the financial resources that the European colonizers came to depend on.
Take Dr. Bob's reply on human nature. Now ask yourself- How easy is it to manipulate the western population when you control the information & narrative they receive, not to mention organized the setup of the "education" system to train the western population to "listen to authority figures without question".
Just because the Brits/ Europeans were the original colonizers, does not mean they remain in charge.
It is Brian that does not get it.
Is it the Rothschilds? Not only. Not by far. But they are core players.
I would bet when it comes right down to it that it is less than 100 families at the core of the zioangloamerican banking mafia.
When you have entities like Blackrock & Vanguard that are the largest shareholders in virtually every substantive western company, plus many non-western countries like the GCC countries & Ukraine- gives them a seat at the directors table with the most powerful director. This makes it very easy to coordinate plans.
For the "core", Blackrock & Vanguard are only 1 component of their "tools". Another "core" tool is CIA/MI6/Mossad. Another "core" tool is the BIS & Central Banking system. Another "core" tool is their kompromat operation. Another "core" tool is their access to and control over Presidents, Prime Ministers and country heads in countries like the GCC.
This is not an exhaustive list of "tools", but it is an example of what the "core" have to work with.
It is my view that until relatively recently a relatively small group of families("core")largely controlled the world through their "tools".
But as the world progressed, long distance travel became easier and comminication became global without barriers- they lost control of information & their long maintained narrative.
Eventually long term societies/cultures became powerful enough to resist and expel the zioangloamerican banking mafia agents, and eventually the zioangloamerican banking mafia.
This is what we see with Russia and China, and now Iran.
Is it the jews?
Not only. But they have an outsized role and influence. They are one of the long term societies/cultures I referred to, but they do not have the geographic base like Russia, China & Iran. They have mastered the art of maintaining their society/culture living amongst others. Developing this ability has been key to their success. Their weakness is their "book" which is filled with wickedness towards all others.
When your guiding principles are wickedness, this inevitably leads to overreach which is eventually met by equal or greater wickedness. Which likely explains why their society/culture rarely lasts long in any given place they settle.