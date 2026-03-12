News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
20hEdited

Yes Julian... It is true what he says.

From before the creation of the US, Colonialism, as we now call it, terrorised all the coastal area's with richness to rob or create.

As i know very well, by being Dutch. We invented Corporations doing the wars on the coasts, in stead of governments. But we always were primary traders, NOT robbers. But the English, French and Spanish were.

I think because we were part of the the Hanseatic cities and lived in unimportant area's. Trade was in our hearts. Until we were defeated, not by the Spanish, we fought 80 years against them, but by the English and French and so we became robbers also.

Reading Dutch history a little deeper than usual, uncovers this.

What i want to point at, is that this way of building Empires, is OLD, very OLD, as i described in my 'The Monster'. A more humanitarian way 'Trade', was weak and could be defeated and conquered.

Using my Sensing, i noticed the MAGA movement, being in essence a 'Trading' movement and it won the elections. It disrupted the plans of the Monster in the City of London and caused it to prioritise the bringing the US Government back in its place, but i didn't know yet the enormous power that had been growing in ages. In this case it was the leader of MAGA, who, without knowing it, had become blackmailable and having 'Pride' could be manipulated, as i have to confess, into becoming the Laughing stock of the Age.

My great concern is now, will the deep state - or as i call it, The Monster - reclaim its position as President of the US again ?

The rest is just words without meaning.

My name is Cassandra and i am proud of it. You may believe me or not.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Nick's avatar
Nick
19h

Brian gets a lot right, but he himself wears the very blinders he accuses others of wearing, or he is looking so deeply into the mirror that he has tunnel vision, incapable of seeing facts that contradict his view of reality.

Yes the Europeans have been colonizing for centuries prior to the rise of the Rothschilds. But that does not change the fact that the Rothschilds created a network and developed the financial resources that the European colonizers came to depend on.

Take Dr. Bob's reply on human nature. Now ask yourself- How easy is it to manipulate the western population when you control the information & narrative they receive, not to mention organized the setup of the "education" system to train the western population to "listen to authority figures without question".

Just because the Brits/ Europeans were the original colonizers, does not mean they remain in charge.

It is Brian that does not get it.

Is it the Rothschilds? Not only. Not by far. But they are core players.

I would bet when it comes right down to it that it is less than 100 families at the core of the zioangloamerican banking mafia.

When you have entities like Blackrock & Vanguard that are the largest shareholders in virtually every substantive western company, plus many non-western countries like the GCC countries & Ukraine- gives them a seat at the directors table with the most powerful director. This makes it very easy to coordinate plans.

For the "core", Blackrock & Vanguard are only 1 component of their "tools". Another "core" tool is CIA/MI6/Mossad. Another "core" tool is the BIS & Central Banking system. Another "core" tool is their kompromat operation. Another "core" tool is their access to and control over Presidents, Prime Ministers and country heads in countries like the GCC.

This is not an exhaustive list of "tools", but it is an example of what the "core" have to work with.

It is my view that until relatively recently a relatively small group of families("core")largely controlled the world through their "tools".

But as the world progressed, long distance travel became easier and comminication became global without barriers- they lost control of information & their long maintained narrative.

Eventually long term societies/cultures became powerful enough to resist and expel the zioangloamerican banking mafia agents, and eventually the zioangloamerican banking mafia.

This is what we see with Russia and China, and now Iran.

Is it the jews?

Not only. But they have an outsized role and influence. They are one of the long term societies/cultures I referred to, but they do not have the geographic base like Russia, China & Iran. They have mastered the art of maintaining their society/culture living amongst others. Developing this ability has been key to their success. Their weakness is their "book" which is filled with wickedness towards all others.

When your guiding principles are wickedness, this inevitably leads to overreach which is eventually met by equal or greater wickedness. Which likely explains why their society/culture rarely lasts long in any given place they settle.

Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture