Brian Berletic has outdone himself.

*I know that a few of you may have hearing problems. If you click the “cc” button, you will get subtitles.

As usual, I was impressed!

That wasn’t Just because I was ranting in an audio cast last night about the banality of evil, which indirectly ties into what Berletic is talking about. It isn’t just because I have been exploring such questions in my much re-written, much re-researched long special article for coffee buyers. It is because such honesty and candor as Berletic expresses is rare.

That said, everyone reacts differently to radical honesty.

Dr Bob also watched the video and emailed me with (as usual) an insightful comment that made me think:

The thing he still doesn’t get though is why. Or how. He asks repeatedly, why can’t they see this? Answer: because their comfort and security (felt, not real) depends on them not seeing it. If they saw it, then they would have terrible cognitive dissonance. A dilemma. One pole : I am a deeply evil person and a total scumbag. I deserve to die. Other pole, equally untenable: I have to get off my ass, take big risks, and make big sacrifices to do the right thing and redeem myself. Oh, fuck no on both counts. So what is the solution? Deny that it exists. Easy peasy. That suggests that people blind themselves to avoid the pain of cognitive dissonance.

I think this blindness is certainly true—at least of some people. Many“see” but they don’t look—rather, they look away because they lack empathy—which has been programmed out of them.

As I write in my new special article, such people have been artificialized, they are instruments, tools, of an artificial, technological culture which programs them to be some respects less human than an LLM!

“A human being without the proper empathy or feeling is the same as an android built so as to lack it, either by design or mistake. We mean, basically, someone who does not care about the fate which his fellow living creatures fall victim to; he stands detached, a spectator, acting out by his indifference John Donne’s theorem that ‘No man is an island,’ but giving that theorem a twist: that which is a mental and a moral island is not a man.” Philip Dick

Do we create technology or does it create us?

We may soon reach a point where AIs who gain the capability of simulating human emotions may simulate empathy better than the average person, with greater performative capability .

Dick feared that modern humans were becoming so “android-like” that they were being surpassed by their own creations. Look at Blade Runner again!

Berletic’s arguments are several.

One is that the US is historically genocidal and exploitative— an implicitly evil culture and evil civilization— just like its European parent. “Oh we’re different now!’ Really?

His next point is that people try to blame individuals or groups within a culture rather than the culture to which they belong because they do not want to admit responsibility. No dogs don’t eat homework.

Says, Brian

Imperialism has been continuous for centuries. They have dominated the known world and now the entire world for generations. This is one continuous process. I’m not talking about things that happened 3,000 years ago. I’m talking about everything that has led directly up to today. The British Empire for well over two centuries before the Rothschilds because I hear that too when I when I say the British Empire was doing this and the Americans simply took over. They say, “Well, the Jews controlled the British Empire.” The Rothschilds, the Rothschilds. The British Empire was doing this for over two centuries before anyone heard the name Rothschild. Okay? Again, stop trying to blame someone else. Find a mirror. Look in the mirror and make room for self criticism. Again, is the truth more important or your pride and your ego and your emotions?

No, it isn’t the Jews or the Free Masons or immigrants or the other suspects – it is everybody in the culture.

Imperialism, Brian notes justifies itself by dividing humanity into two groups – the “civilized” aka “human”, the “saved” . And the “uncivilized’ – “barbarians”, the “unsaved” – not-quite human. Of course, this is a kind of racism. We love animals but we are a nation of abattoirs.

The idea that Israel somehow got the ruthless, racist thieves running the US to bend a knee to them is an absurdity at face value. Almost as absurd as imagining the West was previously run by honorable men at one point, only to be hijacked by Israel. Again, ,the US exterminated the indigenous population of North America, took all of their land through a series of wars, broken diplomatic deals. Does that sound familiar? Isn’t that what the US was just doing with Iran? That is what they have always been doing. It’s not it’s not Israel. It’s not some outside influence making the West do this. This is what the West has always been.

Brian goes on to talk about AIPAC and Epstein and various blame shifting narratives.

You may disagree with Berletic. But you will have to agree that he is honest.

And his heart is in the right place.

He doesn’t make videos, as he points out, for money. It isn’t a business for him, as it is for many people. Some of the more popular podcasters make a lot of cash and can jet set around the world hobnobbing with notables Berletic stays home in Thailand where he works with ProgressTH helping people in rural and underserved communities.

I had noticed that he had lost supporters after Trump was elected and he began pushing his argument that Trump was the “Deep State” , the “Swamp”, the expression of a corrupt culture, just following a script written years ago. Before that, he was a regular guest on podcasts – after that not as often. His narrative ran contrary to Alt Media narratives. But almost everything he predicted came true.

My own interpretation of events are pretty much in agreement. Western “civilization” must collapse before things will get better. But what if by then we have lost our humanity.

As I implied last night, America needs a revolution. The people really DO have the power. But to come together and exercise that power, they must open their eyes and see and stop lying to themselves.

Waking up is very, very hard . Getting up is even harder.

You will be required to do wrong no matter where you go. It is the basic condition of life, to violate your own identity. Philip K Dick.

This can be taken two ways. Which way do YOU take it?

Are cats more human than humans?

Cats have empathy. They are natural. Us? Not so much.

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