News Forensics

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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
2hEdited

What we never hear in the West is just how many of these hits on civilian targets are actually the result of “friendly fire” by air defence missiles gone astray. To your point, though, the Ukies have a habit of co-locating military targets near civvie centres of various sorts, much the way Israel put a command centre under a hospital.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
2h

"A shopping mall as a target. It seems to have been hit because it was right next to a real target".

I am sure I remember a shopping mall in Odessa being struck several years ago - back when it seemed likely that the Russians would move on the city soon.

There was much squawking, but sources I thought credible said that the Ukrainians had been using it to store weapons and ammunition.

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