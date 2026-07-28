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Soviet Angolan's avatar
Soviet Angolan
12m

Can relate :S

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
2h

Marriage to a man my dear husband for 47yrs.

He is an aviation Cargo specialist sought out by many in the Industry.

He is 83yrs old.

He is married to me Jenny a complete opposite.

I scream and shout at him to "DO" something but he lives in a world that is only grounded in Cargo Aeroplanes.

I ask him at 'dinner' how is the Air Cargo doing in the Western Hemisphere?

I find out that he doesn't want to speak about it: Why?

I cannot get this man to write what he knows on substack.

A fantastically kind man (to me) but a coward.

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