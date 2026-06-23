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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
1h

Europe "humiliates" Russia :-)

https://x.com/DaveWatts474/status/2069492057228398899

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Nick's avatar
Nick
1h

My question is why won't Putin give the Russian military free reign in Ukraine?

There are tons of military & dual use targets in Ukraine, that if destroyed would make it near impossible for UkroNATO to continue this proxy war.

I understand Russia was not ready to do this in the first 2 or 3 years of this war, but they have been for the past year or 2.

Just yesterday a massive fuel depot near Zaporizhia was struck with 1 drone.

Why was this depot allowed to exist this long? Why 1 drone that only damaged part of this facility?

Why are roads & highways from Europe still open?

Why is the electricity still on in Ukraine.

They did severe damage to it in the middle of this past winter- when actual citizens suffered the worst. Why not shut the electricity totally off in May when people won't freeze to death. Without electricity UkroNATO would be screwed and Russia could finish them off in months at most, and have time to patch the grid before winter returned. These are just some examples of the vacillations of Putin that is prolonging this conflict and causing suffering in both Russia and Ukraine.

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