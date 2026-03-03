News Forensics

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
Mar 3

Very good analysis Julian. Thank you.

I had a year ago set my Gas & Electricity price fixed for 3 years. So i will cook and warm my home cheap for 2 years. But my Sensing tells me that over 2 years Europe as we (think to) know it, is completely different.

We have municipal elections in a few weeks and the result will be that the parties that finally produced a government, that nobody wants, will get a strong loss. But that will not kill the government so it looks black. But i use my 'X' in the battle and i have an (extreme right) party selected, that in its anti-imperialism and anti-EU position comes close to mine.

So now i have a party-flag that temporary replaces the Russian Victory flag and a poster on my front facade window next to my Iranian Flag.

Yes my neighbours know about me, without coming to drink coffee...

Well, i suppose that doing as if the world is not taking a dangerous course, is the best way to prevent people to lose their sleep.

Just saying

Cassandra

PS. The AfD in Germany must be stopped to be classified as Extreme Right (which sounds like NAZIS), but in Holland my selected party is still called Extreme Right and i am 70 years extreme left and didn't change my standpoint since the Hippie and Vietnam time.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Mar 3

"Ritter says the girls’ school where 160 children died was once upon a time somehow associated with the IRGC".

That won't wash. It's actually the exact excuse the Americans trotted out when he hit the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. They said they were using old maps! Come on, pull the other one. Today, I expect that Google Maps would give them all the targetting information they need.

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