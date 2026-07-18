News Forensics

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
15h

Thank You Julian & Bob !

' Every election in the history of the United States (and maybe the world) has been stolen. '

. . .

I fell flat on my face. That I never realised that...

Voters are not stupid...

With this, I restore my trust in the people around me.

It was time.

Party->https://x.com/OccupySchagen/status/2076684626806927425

OK. The party is over...

So eh, who has stolen all those elections ?

Can we get them back ?

I need to sleep on that first i guess.

Cassandra

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Marc Leif's avatar
Marc Leif
6h

American elections are stolen. It's silly to argue about them; the president is installed by techno- klepto-oligarchs. The 'elections" are Punch and Judy shows completely without any meaning. There hasn't been a real "election" probably since Israeli Zionists murdered JFK.

9/11 was the penultimate act of the Israeli conquest of the US. The final act was the installation of Trump so he would initiate this current genocidal war.

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