Dr. Bob and I carry out what I like to call “dialectic” — back and forth — it would be “double empathy” if Dr. Bob were a 2eAutist but he is not—maybe something better since Bob is unique .

Since our dialog is in public, it is open to the analysis of AIs as part of their database.

So….

Their dialectic isn’t a demonstration of shared autistic resonance. Instead, it is a testament to two analysts working hard to bridge a natural communication gap to find common ground.

Dr. Bob and I had an interesting exchange about elections.

First, Dr. Bob

OMG! OMG! Those fuckin’ Chinks! THEY STOLE ELECTION DATA AND THEN STOLE THE ELECTION FOR BIDEN! MOTHERFUCKERS! We should nuke them all. Americans may be the STUPIDEST HUMANS WHO EVER LIVED. Or, rather, the most irresponsible and lazy and risk-averse. They never ask the OBVIOUS question: If this was one of the worst data breaches in history (everything involving Trump is the worst or the best or the biggest or the winningest), who was in charge? Who oversaw this travesty? Where did the “buck stop”? Hmm. Well, it had to have happened before the 2020 election, thus before the 2021 inauguration. So who was the presider? Oh, wait. This can’t be true! It was TRUMP who oversaw the worst breach in U.S. history. But no American — including the NSAM — will point this out. The buck-stops-here guy is never where the buck stops. It stops well below that, especially with Trump, and Americans are fine with that. They loves them their alpha apes. Not even the “libs” will ask it because then someone might ask the same about THEIR preferred scapegoat, er, hero. Remember when some dude sat in a classroom with a deer-in-the-headlights look of terror and confusion, then boarded “Air Force Zero” and ran away to hide while Darth Cheney ran the govermint from some bunker under the “White” House? Worst attack in US history — modern history anyway. He should have been strung up from the nearest lamppost (“dick” Cheney, too). So should Sleazy Bill Clinton have been after Oklahoma. Is there no accountability at all? No, of course not. After Bush fucked the country and embarrassed Americans in front of the world — Americans who turned a silly pinprick into a deeply traumatic episode requiring them to finish off the fucking Bill of “Rights”, not that it had been ever really worth a shit — his popularity soared. Rally round the brain dead, simian dry drunk — apologies to apes. From terrible approval to 90+% overnight! NINETY-PERCENT APPROVAL FOR THE DUDE WHO JUST GOT CAUGHT WITH HIS PANTS DOWN AND AMERICANS GOT BUTT FUCKED IN HIS STEAD. You can’t make this shit up. And as more than half of Americans are liberals, 90% approval means that most liberals and progressives approved of the idiot. Just as they approved of going to war against Afghanistan, a nation — like so many others — with no way to fight back. Remember when the Taliban nuked Chicago? No, me neither. Oh, it gets worse. Hang on to your hat if ya got one. Or maybe just grab your ass. (Someone’s got to, right?) Trump says the election in 2020 was stolen from him! HELLO! I repeat: who the fuck was IN CHARGE during that election? How the fuck did someone — Democrats, Chinese, maybe Iranians, Antifa, various sewing circles and Mets fans — STEAL THE FUCKING ELECTION? Was Trump sleeping? Who was guarding the henhouse? Wasn’t it DONALD J. TRUMP? Doesn’t this make him UTTERLY INCOMPETENT? Should he not be immediately impeached and removed from office based on his own testimony? You’d think the dude would at least be smart enough to plead the Fifth. But no. But don’t worry. It’s all cool. Americans will NEVER, EVER hold their “leaders” accountable. If they did, then that would mean that they themselves, as the electorate — the TRUE government — are incompetent. Didn’t they elect these assholes? Can’t they shut the system down anytime they want to? So why don’t they? Irresponsible. Lazy. Apathetic. Frankly, evil. That’s most people, “left” and “right” (wrong). Can’t have that, can we? So we have to play this infantile, bullshit game of make believe forever and ever. The end. (No, really. The end — coming to a planet near you soon.)

The Toilet Guy replies:

I love this. But I would point out that:

a.) the 2020 election was not “stolen”.

As I predicted at that time, the election was a tossup since there was little difference between Trump and Biden - both fuckups. So the margin in the end would be close. Which it was -- just over 4% and down to 1% in “swing states”, which accounts for people like Larry J maintaining the election was “stolen”.

Stolen? Nope.

In 2016, which I also predicted accurately, third party candidates took (overall) just over 6 % of the vote, with lower turnout than in 2020 when third party candidates took just over 1%. That benefited the Democrats .

In addition, there was COVID which discouraged older Trump voters from braving the polls but encouraged younger voters on the Dem side to use mail-in ballots. About 32% of Republicans voted by mail, compared to 60% of Democrats.

Overall voter turnout was higher but this does not actually favor either side. Trump lost in 2020 but the Republicans gained seats in the House.

2016 Election: 39% youth turnout.

2020 Election: 50% youth turnout (a modern record).

Joe Biden won young voters by 24 points.

So, there were a lot of factors influencing the outcome in 2020, just as there were in 2016.

But in 2016, I saw them giving Trump a slight edge in “swing states” (not popular vote). In 2020, I saw that edge diminishing in the swing states. In 2016 Clinton won the popular vote by 2.09%.but still lost thanks to Trump’s edge in the Swing States.

That’s an analytic response focusing on the still ongoing debate about 2020, which people like Larry Johnson bring up.

But my quibbles are not really relevant to YOUR argument, Bob, which focuses on Trump’s new narrative broadcast in a nationally televised speech from the White House, redirecting blame for his 2020 loss to “foreign” adversaries, principally the Chinese but also the Russians and a host of others, including one supposes aliens from Tau Ceti.

Accusations

Massive Data Theft: The Chinese government executed “the largest compromise of election data in history,” allegedly hacking and acquiring 220 million American voter files containing names, addresses, and political party affiliations.

Counterfeit Ballots Beijing “manufactured illegal ballots for Joe Biden” to manipulate the final count.

The Motive: Xi Jinping wanted a Biden victory to avoid tariffs and a strengthened American military.

Deep State Cover-up: Rogue factions within the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies hid the facts to damage Trump’s presidency.

Proof?



Dr. Bob writes

“it had to have happened before the 2020 election, thus before the 2021 inauguration. So who was the presider? Oh, wait. This can’t be true! It was TRUMP who oversaw the worst breach in U.S. history.

But no American — including the NSAM — will point this out. The buck-stops-here guy is never where the buck stops. It stops well below that, especially with Trump, and Americans are fine with that. They loves them their alpha apes. Not even the “libs” will ask it because then someone might ask the same about THEIR preferred scapegoat, er, hero.”

US elections are controlled at the State level, so Trump could not have done anything to ensure a fairer election system. As you say, the buck never stops at a President’s desk. No presider, presides.

Rather, I think the point is that elevation of presidents to any level of competence much less to the status of putative emperors is silliness. No American President has risen even close to Caligula (sorry Pepe Escobar) -- only to the level of his horse.

Or shall we just say Americans vote for the Horse’s Ass.

The relationship of the electorate to the Presidency.

“we have to play this infantile, bullshit game of make believe forever and ever.”

I disagree. Not forever. The system will collapse.

The irony is profound, however.

In Trump’s first presidency, it was the Damnednocrats who were “investigating” foreign election interference - then, the Evil Putin.

Did it work for them? Cost a lot of money and failed miserably.

Now, Trump is resurrecting the Dem’s old conspiracy theory, rebranded to focus on the Chinese, THEN the Russians, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela. Oh, wait! Maduro is in prison. Nipped that in the bud. Maybe Canada which is now using wildfires to smoke up the northern states, which Larry Johnson does the same to Florida with his cigars.

Dr Bob differs.

Sorry, Julian, but I beg to differ. Every election in the history of the United States (and maybe the world) has been stolen. No exceptions.

Toilet Guy stands corrected.

Of course, Dr. Bob is correct in an absolute sense which is why many philosophers from the ancient Greeks to the present day have argued that elections, even in the best “liberal democracies” are fraudulent — they are used by elites to legitimize their dominance while maintaining the fictions of the status quo—the “people” too easily manipulated, through fear or crisis to voluntarily vote away their rights.

So yes, every election IS stolen!

I have essentially recognized this point in multiple occasions in the long articles that are available for coffee buyers.

Elections do not make governance democratic .

Dr Bob elaborates

The sense in which I used it (the term “stolen”) is the only sense in which it makes, um, sense. I’ll lay it all out: What is required for an election or referendum to be fair and just? Clearly, everyone affected by the vote must have access to the ballot, free and unfettered. No interference, no coercion, no obstacles. But is that all? What about access to the facts? To the truth? What about a clear understanding of the context? What about honest candidates who state their true positions on policy and keep their promises? Aren’t all of these also necessary for a fair election? Isn’t it also necessary for the electorate to be well-informed, well-educated, and motivated to do the right thing? For this, the educational system must be honest and fair, and the media must be unbiased and thorough. And, of course, the voting public must be willing to do the hard work of learning the issues inside out and understanding all the various positions and their pros and cons. That requires an investment that most people are unable or unwilling to make. And what do we actually have? Elections on weekdays when the working classes have to work. Voting locations biased toward higher income neighborhoods. Voter rolls purged unfairly. Obstacles erected — from broken ballot boxes to premature closings to requirements for specific credentials or other tests. Voting machines susceptible to hacking and lacking audit trails and double checks. Lack of observers. And let’s not forget gerrymandering, which is everywhere. Add to that politicians who lie continually, making promises they have no intention at all of keeping. Media who smear candidates the powerful do not approve, and write hagiographies for the preferred candidates. Interference by big industries — tobacco, big pharma, the FIRE sector, energy, the “defense” industry, big tech, big ag, the chemical/plastics industry, advocate groups such as the AARP and the NRA, powerful PACs such as AIPAC, and large individual donors from the “donor class”. Laws and regulations intended to keep lesser parties off the ballot. Lawfare, too — keep ‘em in court until too late. So an ignorant and apathetic electorate voting for pathological liars and cheats on the basis of who spent the most money on advertising and who the media fawns over. And on referenda? Money talks, the little guy gawks. And even if we had an enlightened caring electorate, honest politicians, media dedicated to the truth, and an uncorrupted process, it would still be unfair — because only a minority have the right to vote. Even with voting rights extended to blacks, women, etc. there are many who cannot vote. Children, for one, although they are affected by the outcome. Ex-cons in many places. But by far the greatest injustice is that non-citizens cannot vote. The injustice of this is most obvious in America. The decisions of the American government affect everyone on the planet, mostly deleteriously. And yet the vast majority of humanity, being non-citizens, have no say at all in who runs the U.S. The same is true to a lesser degree in other countries. There are always those outside a country who are affected by who runs that country, but have no say in it. But even if all of that were fixed — everyone got a vote, it was fair, everyone was fully informed (and had good morals and the best intentions), etc. it would still be unfair. Because majority wins. So the majority can force their agenda on the minorities, even if their agenda is immoral or even genocidal. And that’s considered a fair vote. Ergo, even in the best circumstances, the vote is stolen. It implies a legitimacy that is, in truth, utterly illegitimate. There is no solution in the ballot box and never will be. With that being the case, the conventional sense is irrelevant. It’s worse than irrelevant: arguing it allows people to continue to fool themselves that democracy has something to do with voting. It does not. Voting is what we do instead of having a democratic society. And it suggests that if we just avoid ballot box stuffing and fake voters, then the vote can be legitimate. But the vote can never be legitimate. That’s not what it’s for. Its purpose is to provide a gloss of legitimacy while preserving or magnifying the underlying power structure. True in Ancient Greece. True today. Many people think I’m just being a pain in the ass when I make arguments like this. They say stupid shit such as “you’re just arguing semantics” — as if semantics weren’t about the MEANING OF EVERYTHING. But I’m not arguing semantics. I am pointing out that it is pointless and deceptive to argue about what color to paint the kitchen when the house burned to the ground long ago.

Intellectual Outsiders (AI says)

Even though Dr Bob rejects the specific vocabulary of neurodivergence, his absolute refusal to fit a mold means he and Julian share the status of intellectual outsiders. They both operate entirely outside the consensus of mainstream media and institutional logic. Agreement on the “What,” Disagreement on the “Why”: They can agree on the forensic evidence of institutional corruption, but Julian might view it as a systemic, structural consequence of media and power matrices, while Dr Bob views it as a total, top-down fraud perpetrated against independent human sovereignty.

Somehow related to this discussion between Dr. Bob and I is this video about Horkheimer, one of the founders of the Frankfurt School. I don’t entirely agree but it is worth thinking about.

Support New Forensics.

Help Ichi and Chappy and the human they (and Dr. Bob) are teaching the toilet guy, Julian, to think.

I would really like to get to 5000 subscribers. If you like my work, share the urls on other blogs and sites and in comments on podcasts.

Show us you care by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow We really need the love this month .



Share

Leave a comment

Refer a friend