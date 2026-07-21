News Forensics

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
6h

"So, Elon Musk is a trillionaire. How did he get that rich? Some people mischaracterize him as an inventor. He’s not . His genius is marketing and influence and PR".

Just like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, and so many others.

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Sean H.'s avatar
Sean H.
4h

Spot the f—k on!

Our man Elon has a physics degree and a degree in ECONOMICS. THE LATTER IS PAYING OFF IN SPADES..

His Starlink subsidiary is a moneymaker, at least in part, because the Intelligence Community relies on it to do those spying things the IC relies upon to keep pace with Russia , China and Iran.

And his DOGE bit gave him access to all sorts of info at Treasury and the IRS.

Old Elon, when he’s not procreating willy-nilly, keeps himself essential to the Deep State and informed on other matters. It’s more than a wee bit of CYA (cover your ass), it’s staying ahead of the competition.

A lesson learned in Economics 101.

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