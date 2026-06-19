News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
3h

Cassandra makes excellent observations because of her sensing. This is a great post about Mainstream Alternative Media you two put together!

The Chinese horse story brought tears to my eyes. It reminds me of another redesertification project.

The other story took place in Southern Africa on the massive game preserves. The chief game manager considered the elephants as land destroyers so they killed 40,000 of them! Over time the green velt started turning into desert and what your video described ensued. The game manager realized he screwed up so he introduced 40,000 cattle to fertilize and till the land. Redesertification began and continued. Elephant populations increased. Now the method is used all over the world with good results.

Reply
Share
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
4h

The Rothschild Epstein Oligarchs want Trump to focus on China and walk away from the Netanyahu-led strategic defeat in Iran. Senator Rick Scott, Republican from Florida, wants focus of next American War to be on China.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/no-greater-threat-americas-way-life-senate-unanimously-passes-resolution-condemn-ccp

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture