The Middle East

One of my frequent commenters sent an interesting comment, after viewing Sonar 21, which prompted me to think more about the NSAM — Not So Alternative Media.

The Perils of Hersh Syndrome

I have written a lot about how human beings are hardwired to live in small, cooperative groups, rarely more than 30 to 50 people —”friend societies”. At night people would sit around the campfire, share food, and stories, and ideas — both men and women. Oh, and children and dogs.

It is still the same, that is why Larry Johnson & Friends are so popular. It is a return to roots. Their campfire is the Internet.

Comment from Cassandra Occupy

A perfect overview and analysis of the current situation and possible changes in the Iran-War, Julian. My Sensing can better be heard from those who know more from inner circles. They were producing together on a YouTube Channel, but that was recently terminated after an order of the US Government. So they started a new YouTube channel... As long as it lasts... Two of them, most of you will have seen and heard: 1. Pepe Escobar, from Brazill, but traveling all over Eurasia. 2. And (Ex-CIA) Larry C. Johnson who know the security world of the US. 3. And Zulfiqar Ali, from Pakistan and with connections about the Deal. 4. And Fadi Lama also from the region and the diplomacy. The newest Video gives a good overview and you can consider them to be like me, Looking below the words and dig-out the Truth. The older ones can be surprisingly shocking. The newest

Below the video is a clickable Index... I do not give a summary. You need to listen and look yourself to get the reality. Cassandra

Answer to Cassandra:

I don’t always agree with Cassandra but he always make me think and I often reverse myself after thinking for a couple of weeks! I thank him for this!

Yes, I watched it. But frankly I feel that Larry and Pepe are suffering from ‘Hersh Syndrome”.

Like Seymour Hersh they rely too much on “informed (always anonymous) sources. Ali gives away the import of this when he says that his “sources” in the Pakistani government wanted him to provide information to Larry and Pepe only, naming them as targets.

This is clearly a propaganda move which renders the information suspect. Let us keep in mind that Pakistan is not “mediating” because they love peace or have principles, or even for the betterment of the Pakistani people.

The Pakistani Agenda:

They are doing this because

a.) it gives the finger to India’s dubious neutrality and its influence on the Taliban

b.) they need Iranian help to keep the Baluchis and the Taliban in line balancing Indian influence

c.) they benefit from Iranian oil and shipments through Pakistan

d.) they balance their long alliance with the US military, especially the CIA to keep democratic movements in Pakistan down-- remember Imran Khan? ,

e) Iran’s rise helps Pakistan commercially with the GCC.

f.) Pakistan needs the U.S, its primary export market, also to balance India, and for development assistance, substantial economic access, geopolitical leverage, and development assistance. These ties provide Islamabad with critical lifelines for trade, infrastructure, and international diplomacy.

g.) Pakistan knows China is the future: it relies on Chinese investment and weaponry.

So there are all these issues that have to be balanced and juggled.

Upshot

Pakistan wants an agreement that does not compromise its close relationship with the US “deep state”, yet is agreeable to the Chinese. It recognizes that Iran has military superiority in the ME - -that the US can not win (as I predicted along ago contradicting most of the media).

I am sure that Pakistan is aware that ove all US policy will not change—that the MoU is not a treaty or agreement – and it will not end US attempts at global hegemony.

This is diplomatic foreplay and Larry and Pepe and Ali are lube…no offense guys!

The Mine Mantra

You will notice that Pepe repeats Larry’s mantra about Iranian mines in Hormuz – an unsubstantiated claim that is not supported by facts – as I wrote. But taken as truth by almost all of the media, including the NSAM.

It is propaganda-- which, however, is believed religiously.

What is the result?

Higher insurance costs. Money allocated for “mine clearing”-- which the GCC ends up paying for. The price of oil, LNG, fertilizer, helium, etc, etc. all remain high. Money, money, money.

Now watch the Cradle’s talk with Alastair Crooke, who is an authentic and informed analyst with direct experience in the Middle East— but who also buys into the Mine Mantra.

Then, again I bought into it, too— for a while.

Crooke is consistently right— or almost right — where Larry & Co are abut 50/ 50. Of course, I am biased because Crooke’s take on events, (with the exception of mines) mirrors my own,, namely:

the era of the Petro Dollar is finished

that means the end of the dollar as reserve currency

which means the end to financialized economies and a shift to productive economies

since all multilevel societies are fundamentally economic arrangements, that means a massive paradigm shift which means the collapse of cultural assumptions such as the superiority of a way of life – like the “American dream”

Crooke calls this a “paradigm shift”? It is. Especially if you study sociology.

As I indicated, Crooke also brings up “mine clearing”.

That is the only area where I really disagree.

As I mentioned, I started off believing in the mine myth, and then noticed that no ships were damaged by mines— that at least there was no proof such incidents. Why?

I am more technically oriented than Crooke, which is why he has quoted me in the past on weapons technology, so such details catch my attention . I was motivated to research mines, their technologies, and why there are so many different types according to tactical usage and environment. Wonk, wonk. bonk, bonk.

However, let us just say that the Iranians are happy with the “mine myth” because it will give them an excuse to charge a “service fee’ after 30 days – a huge source of revenue!

Russia at war with the West

The SVO —Russia’s proxy war with NATO— continues.

Russian troops are moving faster now.

The Ukrainians have suffered terrible losses in Krasny Liman, Kupiansk, and Konstaninovaka .Slavyansk and Kramatorsk will fall by the end of the summer, if not sooner, with the UAF also suffering major losses to the south in Zaporizhzhie and Dnipropetrovsk . While UAF losses are now up from 30,000 a month to 40,000 a month with dismal morale expressed in higher rates of desertion, mutiny and attacks on conscription offices.

Russian public opinion has hardened, encouraged by the example of Iran, with the media and parliamentarians demanding missile strikes on European drone factories and command centers.

Russian Roulette

Dmitry Rogozin has suggested loading oil tankers with explosives so they can be scuttled in European ports if pirated in international waters. Blowing up a tanker in a port would be a major and very expensive disaster. Flashy too.

Russian Senator Dmitry Rogozin put forward this idea. He reacted to a statement by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the interception of a Russian oil tanker as it passed through the English Channel. According to Rogozin’s proposal, a tanker should be blown up if it deviates from its route or is forced into a foreign port. “If a couple of explosions occur under their noses with an oil spill and the corresponding environmental consequences, they will immediately come to their senses,” Rogozin said.

It is actually not a bad idea to arm a few tankers this way, so that seizing tankers becomes a kind of …um…. Russian roulette!

But the war is right on schedule. When Donbas falls, the Zelensky regime will be under pressure.

Various polls have been done in Ukraine showing support for Zelensky’s dictatorship is over 50%.

“But his actual support is at 8-9%, with this figure primarily coming from officials and the Central Committee. It’s worth noting that Ukrainians are simply afraid to answer questions about the government, but the trend is already clear to everyone: Zelenskyy will drag out the war to the last to cling to power.”

What does all this add up to?

increased pressure on Putin to punish NATO countries who act as co-belligerents

more aggressive attacks on infrastructure west of the Dnieper

full liberation of the the Donbass, timed to the US election cycle to determine American geopolitical trends in 2027 and also the results of the shift in global economic paradigms.

full implementation of the Rassvet system, Russia’s answer to Starlink, which among other things can be useful in missile or drone attacks against European factories, specifically optimizing long-range guidance, terminal control, and electronic warfare (EW) vulnerabilities.

Wonk, wonk, bonk, bonk.

Keep in mind that for the Russians, Ukraine is just one piece in a much bigger puzzle. Europe just one more piece.

Ecological Magic

As you know, I am fascinated by animals.

Every animal evolves in an ecosystem and are of an that ecological organism. Remove a species and the larger organism (the ecosystem) suffers. Replace it and the ecosystem may come back to life. Interesting in this case are the horses’ special, almost magical abilities.

What’s YOUR magic?

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