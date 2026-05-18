Today’s Post for coffee buyers is from the X site After History. It is how we rewrite history to define the present and control the future. How, with the Internet, we no longer need to burn books to expunge ideas, we just “disappear” the ideas we don’t like, drowning them in the Internet swamp. Assange predicted this. And with LLMs like Palantir’s monsters, it is coming true.

Around the Internet

Hezbollah is keeping up the pressure.

Why are Hezbollah FPV drone attacks often targeting Israeli heavy armored bulldozers in Southern Lebanon?: The key that’s fueling #Israel’s ground advancement, & #Hezbollah’s countermeasure strategy The ground forces of the Israeli occupation army devised a method of operation to circumvent ambushes and explosive devices, and most importantly to bypass areas exposed to the resistance and its eyes on the ground, and to bypass seemingly mandatory routes (within Southern #Lebanon). They are pursuing all this by employing a heavy armored bulldozer that can operate in combat zones, and open up safe passageways for other vehicles, armored forces, and infantry. This armored bulldozer is a pivotal element in Israeli ground maneuvers, and its use with appropriate tactics allows the enemy to infiltrate, attack, and bypass defenses, then encircle, besiege, and strangle them. Conversely, in this war, the resistance focuses on depriving the enemy of its maneuverability by targeting the bulldozers themselves, thereby forcing the enemy to replace them and thus delay their advance, or to cause the enemy to lose hope of achieving any progress on the ground by continuously targeting bulldozer replacements. Therefore, the targeting of bulldozers is no less important than the targeting of Merkava tanks, Namer armored personnel carriers, or any other vehicle; in fact, it is more important and beneficial than targeting anything else. - Hadi Kobeissi, Lebanese political observer

Naturally, you will not find this information in the MSM. Nor on Google.

A warning about the internet

Internet Culture is the greatest challenge. Something we must always challenge. Assange was /is prescient.

Which leads to my next subject: the corruption of the Internet, the Digital Pantheon. .

Professor Jiang

Dr. Bob sent me a link to Nima’s talk with Larry about Nima’s previous interview with “Professor” Jiang in which Jiang “predicted” the US would withdraw from the Middle East and Greater Israel would take over.

This is a good example of how the Alternative Media is not so Alternative, but driven by the Mainstream Media, aka the Internet, Google, which in the West offers narratives curated from a diverse collection of media whores, intellectually myopic academics and informational dumpster divers.

“Alt media”? Alternative to what?

For that matter, what is “mainstream”. Sounds like a urine test.

In the case of the MSM, it is informational gonorrhea.

Alt Media is just an itch.

Sorry, I am getting carried away. Did I take Assange’s point too seriously?

Alt Media podcasts on Youtube and elsewhere are too often not about exploring the realities of our chaotic world or illuminating truths or engaging in principled debate – it’s about notoriety, getting attention and clicks which generate advertising revenue on YouTube and other platforms. Which is why podcasts are discussions between ”friends”.

Sometimes I pine for real arguments.

Nima, Larry, the Judge, Danny Haiphong interview their “friends”, who qualify for that label as long as their YouTube channel gets enough attention, and they are willing to talk on events appearing in the mainstream media. They don’t include me, of course.

You will notice that Larry does not interview ‘big picture” analysts like Brian Berletic, although he does join in panel discussions in which Berletic is present.

It doesn’t appear to matter to Larry that Berletic has been consistently right about so many things while, say, Mearsheimer and McGovern and Sachs and Ritter have been consistently wrong about many of those same things. He doesn’t interview William Schryver or Tyler Weaver (The Armchair Warlord), not that they maybe want to appear on his “show”. Nima doesn’t stray too far to really alternative voices, although to his credit he does interview people like Berletic

The “Professor”? He is NOT “Alt”, he is mainstream! Or at least representative of its corruption.

As I have written before he is a fake. He is not a professor of anything, with a BA in literature or something-- if he actually graduated at all. He has no knowledge of game theory. His predictive history? Chappy and Ichi do better.

He is smart at only one thing – persuading gullible people, some of them even intelligent people, that he, Jiang, knows something.

Larry and Nima agree Jiang is nuts but Larry implies the can get away with it because he’s Asian and non-Asians think Asians are smart, a slightly racist point of view. I have lived in Asia for years, - and Asians are just like anybody else. You get the good the bad and the ugly, the smart and the dumb. Jiang’s “Asian-ness” has nothing to do with it .

By dignifying the professor with not one but two interviews – one with the man himself and another with Larry about the first interview and the man’s opinions, Nima does a disservice to the search for truth in the Infosphere, and Larry is complicit—and that at a time when there are really serious things to talk about. Are they just interested in making money and exploiting trendy “influencers”?

Is this what Assange means when he talks about our victimhood?

I hope not. I want to believe that Nima and Larry and others like them want to do some good in the world. But the Internet Jungle is full of dangers

I would be more impressed with Alt Media if the podcasters addressed atrocities in the West Bank and Gaza and Lebanon on a regular basis as main topics not sidenotes. THAT is the reality of Greater Israel.

We must address victimhood directly, If we don’t we are the next victimes..

Including the fishermen killed by the US as drug runners and many others. ?

Alejandro Carranza Medina (42): A Colombian fisherman killed on September 15, 2025. His family and President Gustavo Petro assert he was fishing for tuna and marlin when his boat was bombed.

Chad Joseph (26) and Rishi Samaroo (41): Two Trinidadian men killed on October 14, 2025.

Their relatives state they were workers catching a ride home to their fishing village after doing farm work in Venezuela.

Juan Carlos Fuentes (43) and Luis Ramón Amundarain (36): Venezuelan drivers who were reportedly offered work on a small boat before it was bombed on October 3, 2025.

These are just a few out of 200 people killed.

I don’t give a flying f**k about some Chinese Canadian’s fantasies of intellectual superiority.

Please Nima. Please Larry. We need you to do better.

Podcasts

OK, I got that off my chest. Not THIS is a what a REAL podcast should be like. Pay attention Nima. Stop petting our rotties and pay attention Larry.

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