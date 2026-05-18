News Forensics

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
1hEdited

Thank You Julian... Very good Sensing. The 'Alt-Media'... Our movement against total censorship ?

I will now repost my latest reaction on your Coffee-fellows...

'Is the Internet killing history ?'. . .

@OccupySchagen, Supporter, May 18, 2026

Thank You, Thank You, Julian...

As Sensing partisan and Caitlin Johnstone (OZ) supporter, i am absolutely convinced, that some Dark Influence is increasing its Power, worldwide over means to spread Truth. And to say it straight: Exterminating those that do that.

Luckily Internet caused a temporary 'Low', and some of us have used that, but the Power is rising in exterminating 'followers of misinformation' by blocking their Banks. So it is needed to defend yourself, when you try to find the Truth and spread it. Being able to spread info without ID (Personal access-point) is needed.

In the Hippie-time (In Holland known as PROVO) the news of the movement was on printed A4 pamphlets and distributed on streets. Maybe we need to fall back to that medium...But take care not to show your face, because it is increasingly used as a Personal access-point... Or find ways to disable that system temporary locally by finding and disabling the camera...

->https://claritycheck.com/nl

Just saying...

Cassandra

PS. PROVO:

The mid-1960s Dutch Provo counterculture movement spread its radical news, ideas, and provocations by treating the city of Amsterdam as a decentralized printing press. The movement relied on a mix of printed ephemera, street performances, and strategic media manipulation to bypass mainstream gatekeepers. I call that movement: Proto-Revolutionary.

PROVO-1->https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&channel=entpr&q=Dutch+PROVO+news+spreading+methods

PROVO-2->https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/17506980211037282

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A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
11m

Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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