News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
13h

"The problem with lying all the time: sooner or later, you lie about important things to yourself."

-Johnny Ringo

Reply
Share
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
15h

I've been following Stanislav for many months now.

Never seen anymore so informed about so many things.

A human encyclopedia!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture