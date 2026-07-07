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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
5h

Thank you, Julian, for this amazing list of technical details of AD Weapon Manufacturing versus Attack Flying Targets.. I understood that to start a production of new AD weapons, the US needs minimal 10 years ?

Well... That means for those countries that produce Arial Weapons, that they soon have empty space of AD. For short range (Drone-type), defense can be created by 'Swarm' technology of drone types. In stead of mines, fortresses and trenches, they can guard a whole area and attack any and all attacking Drones. Or attack soldiers and/or vehicles or Artillery. And exciting movies...

We will soon be spectators of new military developments...

Cassandra

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Davy Ro's avatar
Davy Ro
4h

How refreshing to read fact based common sense based on realities. Instead of the usual Western media Bullshit. Based on the most unreliable set of corrupt gansters from Ukraine. Thanks Julian.

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