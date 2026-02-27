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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
Feb 27

I have a feeling that a lot of people are bored and becoming impatient because a hot war hasn't broken out yet and mass dying hasn't started. Excuse me, this is not cynicism on my part. But I like sarcasm as a form of mental self-defense. ... Militarily, a hot conventional war against Iran is hopeless. Israel as a functioning state would be fatally hit. .... If there are still a few functioning brain cells left in the USA and Israel that have decision-making power, then they must be clear about that. .... But from the perspective of these two institutions of organized crime, I also see no face-saving scenario for a withdrawal. .... Perhaps they expect too much from the fact that India has finally publicly joined the alliance with the Nazi state of Israel and the USA. ..... In contrast to most people, I see the danger of the use of nuclear weapons as extremely high.

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Davy Ro's avatar
Davy Ro
Feb 27

What has Trump achieved positively for America on the international stage? From the outside looking in. He's exposed what America has been for many decades. He's made it obvious to adversaries & allies both. They're all there to be exploited by America. Whether they want to be or not. America was disliked by the majority of its adversaries. I'd say now it's hated. It's allies, some liked America, some were neutral toward it & some thought they were a bit loud, a bit ignorant & entitled. But all allied countries citizens I'd vidstited anyways. All perceive the American citizens as not the most intelligent. To be polite. Rightly or Wrongly whatever people views were before compared to now. I'd say he's been a complete disaster. Just like Americans won't care about foreigners thoughts. We don't care about what's happening within America. All we see is lots of corruption, violent crime & law enforcement being very trigger happy.

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