News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
6h

Oh Julian you hit a chord with Shoemaker. I'm one of the privileged few who witnessed a meteorite impact about 600 meters away.

I was on a solitary deer hunt in Southern Arizona. Around 10PM I was extinguishing my campfire and getting ready to hit the sack. All of a sudden I heard a sound that I thought was a jet flying on afterburner. Lots of jets fly out there. I looked up and almost filled my pants at the sight of a burning rock that seemed to come right at me! I stood frozen thinking this is the end. It passed about 100 yards from me and barely cleared the near ridge. It seemed to be going as fast as a NASCAR and I verified it at a race. It was on an almost horizontal trajectory and hit the top of the opposite ridge of the canyon. When it struck it sent a jet 150 yards high. The jet had every color of the spectrum and bathed the entire area in an orange glow.

The event lasted less than a second and it's seared into my mind. I found the crater and tried to get a sample. Years later I returned to find mining activity caused the ridge to collapse in the crater.

It looked like a Stony Iron Meteor the size of a VW Bug. Imagine how much it weighs. Imagine its value!

Reply
Share
Neil Hughes's avatar
Neil Hughes
6h

In a recent interview with J Hinkle (love or loathe), Lt.Col. (Ret) Karen Kwiatkowski described how Israeli society was not robust enough to withstand what looks to be it’s likely inevitable future (whereas Iranian’s would survive similar) and in its collapse there would be a madness strong enough to push that red button, consequences be damned.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture