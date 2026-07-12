News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meme River's avatar
Meme River
15h

Iran has many targets to choose from, expensive USA facilities around the gulf region.

Reply
Share
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
14h

'Although the Americans are likely using “shoot and scoot” tactics, for both systems, they are both big and ugly, mobile but not all that fast, and stand out in the desert. Iran can track and destroy them, although with difficulty'.

Or they could send in the grand old F-14s to bomb and rocket them.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture