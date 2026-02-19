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Patrick Hertel's avatar
Patrick Hertel
Feb 19

"But what a fool believes, he sees

No wise man has the power to reason away" - Doobie Brothers

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1 reply by Julian Macfarlane
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
Feb 19

I already see the end of the USA and Israhell. It's NOT rocket science.

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2 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
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