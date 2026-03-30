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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
13m

Given behaviours observed among competing groups of primates, one might question the concept of warfare only being ten millenia old and a product of competition for resources owing to climate change.

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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
1h

Well-done yet again Julian! I love the connections between neurodiversity and non white feminism and functional AI. It makes so much sense!

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