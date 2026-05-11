News Forensics

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Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
9h

I really enjoy your animal videos. They soothe my troubled mind. On Substack there are animal stories from Gaza. The cats soothe the souls of the suffering Palestinians. The people and cats rescue each other.

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
9h

I have noticed that in both the western and Ukrainian press (English language) they have ignored the ominous warnings and promises that Putin gave in his speech at the parade and at the presser later that day. Do they think the Russians are bluffing?

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